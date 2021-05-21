Hims & Hers Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,264 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,469% compared to the typical volume of 463 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

