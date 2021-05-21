Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CFO Glen W. Brown Sells 700 Shares

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CFO Glen W. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $12,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

