Horizen Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Billion (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $269.63 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $98.76 or 0.00264553 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.48 or 0.00411132 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00165936 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012021 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,106,575 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

