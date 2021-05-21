Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.36 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

