Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HRL opened at $49.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

