Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.15 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.70-1.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.40.

HRL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. 3,822,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

