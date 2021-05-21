Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires 2,730 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,565.48, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

