Hourglass Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

