Hourglass Capital LLC Has $5.55 Million Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,212 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. People’s United Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of PBCT opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,599 shares of company stock worth $4,475,489. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.