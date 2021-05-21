Hourglass Capital LLC Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.57. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $196.70 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $587.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

