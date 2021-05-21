Hourglass Capital LLC Purchases 1,305 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.6% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 349.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM opened at $97.42 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $98.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

