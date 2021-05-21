Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $124.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.08.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

