Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 2,810 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,028 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.77.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

