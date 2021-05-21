Hourglass Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up approximately 3.3% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,217 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after buying an additional 1,779,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

