Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HWDN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Howden Joinery Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 794.83 ($10.38).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 780 ($10.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 827 ($10.80). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 786.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 714.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 31.45.

In related news, insider Paul Hayes bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.