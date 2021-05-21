HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,770 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

HPQ opened at $32.04 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

