H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.36.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$15.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.25 and a 1 year high of C$15.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$118,441.00. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$154,039.80. Insiders have sold a total of 28,382 shares of company stock valued at $398,481 over the last three months.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.