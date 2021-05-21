HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 174.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

HTGM stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.63. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%. Research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,115 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

