HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Sells $8,739,000.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at $749,073,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $502.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.35 and a 200 day moving average of $439.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.67 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.74 and a 1-year high of $574.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in HubSpot by 34.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

