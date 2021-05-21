Humana (NYSE:HUM) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $469.57.

NYSE HUM opened at $439.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.59. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a 12 month low of $365.06 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

