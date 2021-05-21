HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Director Michael L. Hammer Acquires 1,000 Shares

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Director Michael L. Hammer acquired 1,000 shares of HV Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HVBC opened at $20.09 on Friday. HV Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 8.49% of HV Bancorp worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

