Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hyve Group to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hyve Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Get Hyve Group alerts:

Shares of HYVE opened at GBX 113.67 ($1.49) on Tuesday. Hyve Group has a one year low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 203.77 ($2.66). The company has a market cap of £301.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.29.

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.