IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IAA were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of IAA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IAA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IAA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of IAA by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 198,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 100,898 shares during the period.

NYSE:IAA opened at $56.96 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $35.87 and a one year high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

IAA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

