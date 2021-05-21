Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.770-0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.62 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of ICHR traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.19. 2,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,198. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. Ichor has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

