ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) PT Raised to $6.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $5.25 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ICL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.