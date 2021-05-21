Iconic Token Achieves Market Cap of $4.57 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001128 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $7,945.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00072091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.00403364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00219970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.33 or 0.00978567 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00033360 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

