Ideaology Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, Ideaology has traded down 57.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $348,794.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $432.04 or 0.01060812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.65 or 0.09383477 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,834,173 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

