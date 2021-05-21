Idena (IDNA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,102.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $31,102.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Idena has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Idena Coin Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 68,855,793 coins and its circulating supply is 43,259,503 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

