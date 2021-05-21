IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,872 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,672 shares of company stock worth $1,994,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $33.22 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

