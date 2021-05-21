IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,112 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,657,291. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

