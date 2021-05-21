IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 13,124 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.91.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNP opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

