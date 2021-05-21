IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,190. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

