IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.22, for a total value of $4,352,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,620 shares in the company, valued at $30,735,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,916 shares of company stock worth $20,984,285. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.50.

POOL opened at $429.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $231.00 and a 12-month high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

