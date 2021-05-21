IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LDOS stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

