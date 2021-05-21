IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,945 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 93.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

