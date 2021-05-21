IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 476 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

