IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 23.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

