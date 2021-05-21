IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $924,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKB opened at $50.96 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

