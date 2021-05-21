IFP Advisors Inc Buys 75 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 133.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in W. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4,734.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $309.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of -44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.51 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.25.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.52.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total value of $454,335.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,026. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

