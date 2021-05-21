IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

