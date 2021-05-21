IFP Advisors Inc Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,182,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DTEC opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63.

