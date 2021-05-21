IFP Advisors Inc Has $53,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Creative Planning grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in CBRE Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.