IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $50,000 Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 561 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,782. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.99. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

