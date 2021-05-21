IFP Advisors Inc Sells 205 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Workday by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $233.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.89 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

