IFP Advisors Inc Sells 275 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 32.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average of $100.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

