IFP Advisors Inc Sells 384 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM opened at $113.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.45 and its 200 day moving average is $104.33.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,313. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.