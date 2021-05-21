Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Illumina worth $91,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,728 shares of company stock worth $8,733,330. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $396.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.25. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

