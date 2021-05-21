IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMAC Holdings Inc. is a provider of regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids. It owns or manages outpatient clinics which provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. The company’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids. IMAC Holdings Inc. is based in BRENTWOOD TN. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of IMAC stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $23.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). IMAC had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Wallis sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,751,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAC during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IMAC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

