Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Get Immersion alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IMMR. TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.85 million, a P/E ratio of -159.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared Smith sold 33,500 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $362,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,912.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,359. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Immersion by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Immersion by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Immersion by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.