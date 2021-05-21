Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel NeuroPharma’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPL opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc acquired 575,000 shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,625,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,905. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

